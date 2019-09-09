Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Famous Daves Amer (DAVE) Stake by $317,935 as Stock Value Declined; Hbk Sorce Advisory Increased Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 4,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 51,049 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, up from 46,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 1.71 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (DAVE) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 63,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 139,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 203,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Famous Daves Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 7,041 shares traded. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has declined 29.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s CFO Dexter Newman Departing; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of Amer, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY FRANCHISE-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.1%; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s Raises $5.5M in Rights Offering; 08/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Rev $12.5M; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 8.0%, WITH TRAFFIC UP 9.2%; 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q Rev $12.8M; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 06/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC DAVE.O : CRAIG HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $6

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 53,164 shares to 9,769 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,260 activity.

