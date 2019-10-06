Perkins Capital Management Has Cut Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position by $319,500; Stock Price Rose; Arete Wealth Advisors Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Raised

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,122 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 37,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 34.76M shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 53,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 577,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 630,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 362,430 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy & Associates reported 4.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Hawaiian State Bank reported 79,948 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 66,240 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 5,136 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 366,968 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Llc invested in 3.57% or 54,764 shares. Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 123,014 shares. United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Cap has 46,639 shares. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd has 1.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 785,052 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 469,090 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First National Tru invested in 2.59% or 140,233 shares. Zevenbergen Invests Limited Co has 16,840 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,600 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,244 shares to 23,170 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,057 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.