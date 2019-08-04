Perkins Capital Management Has Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding; Uqm Technologies Has 2.1 Sentiment

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 12.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 2,900 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 20,710 shares with $2.69M value, down from 23,610 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $109.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.36 million shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – Lilly to Present Phase 3 Data at AAN 2018 Reinforcing Commitment to New, Innovative Therapies in Migraine; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Revenue Outside U.S. Rose 11% to $2.545B; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Intends to Initiate Regulatory Submissions in Mid-2018; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Adj EPS $1.34

Uqm Technologies Inc (UQM) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.30, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 21 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 10 sold and reduced their stakes in Uqm Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 11.24 million shares, up from 4.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Uqm Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 16.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in UQM Technologies, Inc. for 411,000 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 683,200 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lp has 0.07% invested in the company for 698,004 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.08 million shares.

It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 76.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.29% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 13/03/2018 – UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time; 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES- ALONG WITH CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP DECIDED TO WITHDRAW JOINT APPLICATION TO COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies: U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Will Likely Not Approve Second Stage Investment in Current Form; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES- CO, CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK TO JOINTLY EXPLORE OTHER OPTIONS IN SUPPORT OF CO’S ENTRY INTO CHINA NEW ENERGY VEHICLE MARKET; 20/03/2018 – UQM Technologies 3Q Loss $1.3M; 20/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC UQM.A QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 07/03/2018 – UQM Technologies Enters India Electric Vehicle Market, Receives Initial Order from Ashok Leyland for UQM PowerPhase® Electric; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 03/05/2018 – UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time; 07/03/2018 – UQM Technologies Enters India Electric Vehicle Market, Receives Initial Order from Ashok Leyland for UQM PowerPhase® Electric Drivetrain (eDT) Systems for Transit Bus Applications

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company has market cap of $96.73 million. The firm offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government.

Analysts await UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by UQM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UQM Technologies Announces Closing of Merger with Danfoss – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “Danfoss completes UQM acquisition – BizWest” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UQM Technologies Announces CFIUS Approval of Merger with Danfoss – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UQM Technologies Announces Results of Special Shareholders Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $121 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital reported 980,508 shares stake. 23,139 are held by Tcw Group. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 267,259 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 138,406 are held by Westpac Bk. Dumont & Blake Inv Limited Liability holds 0.41% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 7,550 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 0.06% or 1,667 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Co holds 1,873 shares. Intl Investors holds 16.06 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Com reported 29,622 shares stake. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 2,908 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Co Oh holds 0.91% or 11,104 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability reported 1,572 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 1,000 shares. Principal Group Incorporated reported 0.19% stake.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly’s Verzenio® (abemaciclib) Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. $25.11M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, February 19. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock or 426 shares.