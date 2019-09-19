Perkins Capital Management Has Cut Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Position; TOPPAN PRINTING LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (TONPF) Sellers Increased By 6.57% Their Shorts

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) stake by 8.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 53,250 shares as Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI)’s stock rose 21.96%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 577,100 shares with $3.67 million value, down from 630,350 last quarter. Rubicon Proj Inc now has $501.29 million valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 639,390 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI)

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.