Perkins Capital Management Has Cut Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Luminus Management Has Boosted By $1.98 Million Its Green Plains (GPRE) Holding

Luminus Management Llc increased Green Plains Inc (GPRE) stake by 320.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 123,953 shares as Green Plains Inc (GPRE)’s stock declined 41.20%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 162,600 shares with $2.71M value, up from 38,647 last quarter. Green Plains Inc now has $288.31M valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 933,871 shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 12.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 2,900 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 20,710 shares with $2.69 million value, down from 23,610 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $107.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.01. About 2.01M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 16/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: First Positive Phase 3 Hepatocellular Carcinoma Trial in Biomarker-Selected Population; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181309: Eli Lilly and Company; ARMO BioSciences, Inc; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – CYRAMZA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED A SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN FOUR AGGRESSIVE, DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT TUMOR TYPES IN PHASE 3 STUDIES; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beats earnings expectations, boosts outlook after regulatory setback

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 173,991 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 60,340 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,389 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 26,058 shares. Trexquant Lp stated it has 43,758 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Gru holds 1.40M shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 360 shares. 116 are owned by Glenmede Na. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 26,194 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 23,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0% or 12,234 shares. Citigroup accumulated 44,609 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 338,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.27% or 599,319 shares in its portfolio.

Luminus Management Llc decreased South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) stake by 15,751 shares to 200,135 valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) stake by 272,191 shares and now owns 3.29 million shares. Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) was reduced too.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $25.35 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.