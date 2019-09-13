Perkins Capital Management Has Boosted Its Neogenomics (NEO) Holding by $316,050; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Increased Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 669,731 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 9,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 56,662 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 47,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 15.06 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 6,637 shares to 50,729 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 10,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $142.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 58,200 shares to 426,950 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

