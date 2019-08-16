Perkins Capital Management Has Boosted Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holding by $756,250; Shares Declined; Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holding Upped by Johnston Asset Management Corp

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 29,264 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 18,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 634,266 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.92 million, up from 615,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 328,329 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 18/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD 0903.HK – AMENDS TRADEMARK LICENSING AGREEMENTS WITH PHILIPS; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 16/03/2018 – Philips Lighting announces intention to change company name to Signify while keeping the Philips brand for its products; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND UNDER EXISTING LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL PHILIPS; 24/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV- ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF ITS ISSUE OF EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2024 AND EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS ON DEFIBRILLATORS: CONSENT DECREE IS MULTI-YR AFFAIR; 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: P APPROVES CO. NAME CHANGE TO SIGNIFY,; 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experien; 19/03/2018 – Philips Lighting CEO expects sales growth in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize urged to put poison pill decision to vote

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,117 shares to 459,147 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,877 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

