Perkins Capital Management Decreased Position in Donaldson (DCI) as Shares Declined; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Raised Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $367,114

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 14,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 24,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 370,105 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR OPERATING MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $90 MLN TO $100 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,381 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $276.26. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,767 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,595 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Westwood Inc accumulated 5,505 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 2.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 67,231 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.2% or 34,067 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability holds 129,432 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). United Cap Advisers Llc reported 170,957 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management holds 0.95% or 11,953 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 2,565 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 1,157 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 71,248 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,476 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cheniere (LNG) Slips to Q2 Loss Amid High Cost, Beats on Sales – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Otelco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Equipment Outlook: Cost & Technology Bumps Ahead – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cullen/Frost (CFR) Down Despite In-Line Q2 Earnings, Costs Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assoc accumulated 78 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 5,400 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.37M shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.05% or 29,985 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Confluence Inv Management Limited Company invested in 0.35% or 409,093 shares. White Pine Cap Lc stated it has 0.62% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Homrich Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,000 shares. 35,800 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 20,008 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 5,353 are owned by Ledyard Bancorp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 4,250 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 29,482 shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pareteum Corp by 376,428 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,650 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Donaldson Co – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Donaldson declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.79M for 20.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.