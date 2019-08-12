Perkins Capital Management Decreased By $500,000 Its Donaldson (DCI) Stake; Last Week AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AutoCanada had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by GMP Securities. See AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $12.5 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $18.5 Maintain

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased Donaldson Inc (DCI) stake by 40.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as Donaldson Inc (DCI)’s stock declined 5.56%. The Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 14,690 shares with $735,000 value, down from 24,690 last quarter. Donaldson Inc now has $6.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 375,433 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces Global Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and lnventor Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,468 activity. Milroy Douglas A. bought $27,468 worth of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) on Wednesday, March 13.

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased Htg Molecular Diagnostics In stake by 169,970 shares to 619,920 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) stake by 175,900 shares and now owns 287,935 shares. Pareteum Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 35,632 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Comml Bank holds 5,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bb&T Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,007 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 1.32% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 784,380 are owned by American Century. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 23,940 shares stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 36,585 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability holds 21,207 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability owns 11,066 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Profund holds 0.03% or 12,480 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 391,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 12.88M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0.01% or 208,356 shares. Brown Advisory owns 46,795 shares.

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.79 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The stock increased 10.97% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 1.17 million shares traded or 1121.75% up from the average. AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 83% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-PX AIM COUNSELOR SERIES For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trinseo to Acquire Latex Binders Assets in Germany – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FireEye Acquires Verodin for $250 Million, Updates Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Autocanada Inc (ACQ-T) Quote – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: November 15, 2017.