Perkins Capital Management Boosted Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holding by $756,250 as Share Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Bartlett & Co Has Raised Holding

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 444,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.46 million, up from 443,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 20.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 16,806 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware owns 1.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,396 shares. Montag A Assocs stated it has 71,019 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 13,112 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 17.08 million shares. Agf stated it has 130,151 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited holds 8,252 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group reported 56,552 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc reported 10,351 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 3.58 million shares. King Wealth holds 1.88% or 31,670 shares. 530,708 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp. Artisan Partnership reported 517,002 shares. 7.67M were accumulated by Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc. Retirement Planning Group invested in 0.39% or 8,587 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 5.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 375 shares to 22,011 shares, valued at $25.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp Class B (NYSE:BF.B) by 10,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,060 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 37,746 shares to 39,154 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,710 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Mary Lake Polan to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Enter Collaboration to Develop Point-of-Care Diagnostic Test – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) CEO John Sperzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Revenue Nasdaq:CEMI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Receives $10.5 Million Commitment from Bio-Manguinhos for Production of DPP® Assays in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.