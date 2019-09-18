PerkinElmer (PKI) to pay $0.07 on Nov 8, 2019; Lindsay (LNN) Sellers Decreased By 1.89% Their Shorts

PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) is expected to pay $0.07 on Nov 8, 2019. (NYSE:PKI) shareholders before Oct 17, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. PerkinElmer Inc’s current price of $86.22 translates into 0.08% yield. PerkinElmer Inc’s dividend has Oct 18, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 521,943 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 23/05/2018 – PERKINELMER BUYS SHANGHAI SPECTRUM INSTRUMENTS CO.,; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q REV. $644.0M, EST. $619.2M; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. LNN’s SI was 1.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 1.57M shares previously. With 127,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)’s short sellers to cover LNN’s short positions. The SI to Lindsay Corporation’s float is 14.5%. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.45. About 77,711 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.58 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. It has a 38 P/E ratio. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its clients to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

