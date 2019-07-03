PerkinElmer (PKI) to pay $0.07 on Aug 9, 2019; Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 16.92% above currents $105.2 stock price. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. FBR Capital maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Wednesday, March 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $139 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, March 21. See Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $139 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $123 New Target: $135 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $123

27/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $115 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 9, 2019. (NYSE:PKI) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. PerkinElmer Inc’s current price of $98.44 translates into 0.07% yield. PerkinElmer Inc’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Apr 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.44. About 634,979 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 15.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 27/04/2018 – FDA: PerkinElmer Life and Analytical Sciences, Wallac, OY- Specimen Gate Screening Center, Part Number 5002-0500, All software; 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER NAMES JAMES MOCK AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 496,949 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Nexstar Media Group, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Llc has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15,377 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 19,633 shares. S Muoio & Limited Liability holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 30,813 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 37,141 shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Yorktown Management Research Company owns 4,200 shares. Amer Bancshares accumulated 1.25% or 36,376 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). P2 Capital Partners Llc reported 1.48 million shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. 50,343 were reported by Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Jennison Assocs Ltd owns 12,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 489,658 are owned by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. C M Bidwell & Associates owns 680 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group Announces Pricing of $1120 Million Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: NXST,NWS,NWSA,AMZN – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of PRF – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PerkinElmer, Inc.’s (NYSE:PKI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Worst Of Times Is The Best Of Times To Buy Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss PerkinElmer’s (NYSE:PKI) 82% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.92 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. It has a 44.26 P/E ratio. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its clients to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.