Perkinelmer (PKI) Holder Robecosam Ag Upped Holding; Cameco (CCJ) Position Held by Progeny 3 Inc

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 101.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 96,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 190,484 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 94,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 521,943 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 08/05/2018 – Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – TESTS DEVELOPED AS PART OF DEAL WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS OF HELIX’S ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR DNA-POWERED PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.30 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.08 million shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $73.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.