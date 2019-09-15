PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

We will be contrasting the differences between PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 91 3.44 N/A 2.20 39.23 Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 12.16 N/A -0.23 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1% Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta means PerkinElmer Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PerkinElmer Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2. Competitively, Organovo Holdings Inc. has 10.3 and 10.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PerkinElmer Inc.’s average price target is $101, while its potential upside is 16.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PerkinElmer Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 38.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64% Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. had bullish trend while Organovo Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PerkinElmer Inc. beats Organovo Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.