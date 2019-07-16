PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

We are contrasting PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 92 3.79 N/A 2.20 40.05 Genomic Health Inc. 66 5.17 N/A 1.13 50.09

Table 1 highlights PerkinElmer Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Genomic Health Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PerkinElmer Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PerkinElmer Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Genomic Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PerkinElmer Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1% Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that PerkinElmer Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Genomic Health Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PerkinElmer Inc. Its rival Genomic Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Genomic Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PerkinElmer Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

Competitively Genomic Health Inc. has an average price target of $73.5, with potential upside of 28.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PerkinElmer Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.7% and 88.3% respectively. 0.9% are PerkinElmer Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Genomic Health Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -5.81% -11.37% -6.25% 3.35% 15.34% 11.92% Genomic Health Inc. -2.47% -13.8% -31.17% -30.88% 48.28% -12.36%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. has 11.92% stronger performance while Genomic Health Inc. has -12.36% weaker performance.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.