PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 92 3.28 N/A 2.20 39.23 Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.70 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PerkinElmer Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PerkinElmer Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of PerkinElmer Inc. is $101, with potential upside of 20.61%. Meanwhile, Brainsway Ltd.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 54.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Brainsway Ltd. seems more appealing than PerkinElmer Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PerkinElmer Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 0%. Insiders held 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. had bullish trend while Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

PerkinElmer Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Brainsway Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.