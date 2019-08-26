PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Contrasting side by side

Both PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 92 3.20 N/A 2.20 39.23 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 303 4.33 N/A 17.13 18.38

In table 1 we can see PerkinElmer Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PerkinElmer Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PerkinElmer Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9%

Volatility and Risk

PerkinElmer Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. From a competition point of view, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PerkinElmer Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PerkinElmer Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PerkinElmer Inc.’s average price target is $101, while its potential upside is 25.06%. Competitively Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has an average price target of $357.5, with potential upside of 7.46%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PerkinElmer Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PerkinElmer Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 79%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats PerkinElmer Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.