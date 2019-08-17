PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Comparing side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer Inc. 93 3.26 N/A 2.20 39.23 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.28 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PerkinElmer Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PerkinElmer Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. PerkinElmer Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$101 is PerkinElmer Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 22.66%.

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of PerkinElmer Inc. shares and 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16%

For the past year PerkinElmer Inc. had bullish trend while American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

On 8 of the 9 factors PerkinElmer Inc. beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.