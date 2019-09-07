Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

We are contrasting Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network Ltd. 4 0.63 N/A 0.36 12.53 Fair Isaac Corporation 302 9.02 N/A 5.24 66.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Perion Network Ltd. and Fair Isaac Corporation. Fair Isaac Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Perion Network Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network Ltd. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Perion Network Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Fair Isaac Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Perion Network Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Perion Network Ltd. and Fair Isaac Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fair Isaac Corporation has a consensus price target of $305, with potential downside of -17.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Perion Network Ltd. and Fair Isaac Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 87.5% respectively. 36.5% are Perion Network Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Fair Isaac Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79%

For the past year Perion Network Ltd. has weaker performance than Fair Isaac Corporation

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Perion Network Ltd.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.