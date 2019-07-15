Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) and Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.45 N/A 0.31 9.58 Blackbaud Inc. 77 4.82 N/A 0.54 146.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Perion Network Ltd. and Blackbaud Inc. Blackbaud Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Perion Network Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Blackbaud Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Perion Network Ltd. and Blackbaud Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 3.2% Blackbaud Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Perion Network Ltd. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blackbaud Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perion Network Ltd. Its rival Blackbaud Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Perion Network Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blackbaud Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Perion Network Ltd. and Blackbaud Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Blackbaud Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Blackbaud Inc. has an average target price of $86, with potential upside of 1.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.9% of Perion Network Ltd. shares and 0% of Blackbaud Inc. shares. About 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Blackbaud Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perion Network Ltd. 0% -6.56% -1.64% 0.34% 7.17% 15% Blackbaud Inc. 0.59% -4.12% 1.14% 11.92% -20.85% 25.39%

For the past year Perion Network Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blackbaud Inc.

Summary

Blackbaud Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates in three segments: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (customer relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution. It also provides solutions for donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and performance management; Luminate Online that builds online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool. In addition, the company offers Financial Edge NXT, a cloud accounting solution; GIFTS Online, a cloud solution; FIMS, an on-premise foundation management system; and Blackbaud Outcomes that empowers funders and nonprofits. Further, it provides onMessage, a content management system; onRecord, a new student information system; onCampus, a learning management system; onboard, an enrollment management system; Smart Tuition, a solution that helps administrative staff; Smart Aid, a proprietary hobbies, interest, and lifestyles profile; and Altru, a cloud solution that helps arts and cultural organizations, as well as customer support and maintenance, payment processing, professional, and training services. Additionally, the company offers AngelPoints, an integrated corporate social responsibility solution. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.