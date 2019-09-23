Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network Ltd. 4 0.49 N/A 0.36 12.53 Aspen Technology Inc. 121 14.49 N/A 2.78 47.50

In table 1 we can see Perion Network Ltd. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aspen Technology Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Perion Network Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Aspen Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Risk & Volatility

Perion Network Ltd. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aspen Technology Inc. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Perion Network Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aspen Technology Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Aspen Technology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Perion Network Ltd. and Aspen Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, Aspen Technology Inc.’s potential upside is 9.18% and its consensus price target is $138.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Perion Network Ltd. and Aspen Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 99.92% respectively. Insiders owned 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year Perion Network Ltd. has stronger performance than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.