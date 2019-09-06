Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Reaches $6.31 After 8.00% Down Move; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)

Among 6 analysts covering Drax Group PLC (LON:DRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Drax Group PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 280 lowest target. GBX 346.50’s average target is 29.10% above currents GBX 268.4 stock price. Drax Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 25. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan maintained Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) on Thursday, July 4 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. See Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 312.00 New Target: GBX 304.00 Upgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 295.00 Upgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 450.00 New Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 333.00 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 280.00 Initiates Starts

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 Maintain

The stock of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 281,258 shares traded. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has risen 44.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PERI News: 14/05/2018 – PERION REPORTS EYAL KAPLAN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – PERION 4Q ADJ EPS 8C; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 27/03/2018 – Perion Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – EXPECT TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUES TO INCREASE IN 2018 AND BEYOND; 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chairman of the Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 PERION NETWORK CHAIRMAN GELMAN PLANS TO STEP DOWN BY MAY 4; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network 1Q EPS 0c; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network 4Q Loss $37.3M; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.08The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $157.51M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $5.81 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PERI worth $12.60 million less.

Analysts await Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. PERI’s profit will be $2.25 million for 17.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Perion Network Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $157.51 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The company's proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.

More recent Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Drax Group (LON:DRX) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Drax Group plcâ€™s (LON:DRX) 4.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Utility Of Agility: Drax Group Boss Plots Coal-Free Future For £1.5B U.K. Energy Outfit – Forbes” with publication date: August 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.07 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. It has a 38.34 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.