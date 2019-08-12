Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Reaches $5.55 52-Week High; Utstarcom Holdings (UTSI) Sentiment Is 0.5

Utstarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 2 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 4 decreased and sold their holdings in Utstarcom Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.35 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Utstarcom Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

The stock of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) hit a new 52-week high and has $5.83 target or 5.00% above today’s $5.55 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $136.20M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $5.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.81M more. The stock increased 5.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 402,762 shares traded or 142.61% up from the average. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has risen 44.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PERI News: 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chairman of the Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.08; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – EXPECT TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUES TO INCREASE IN 2018 AND BEYOND; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $28 MLN – $32 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD PERI.TA – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.04; 05/03/2018 PERION NETWORK CHAIRMAN GELMAN PLANS TO STEP DOWN BY MAY 4; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD PERI.TA – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.03; 27/03/2018 – Perion Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN FOR FY 2018

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 1 shares traded. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) has declined 23.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical UTSI News: 19/04/2018 – UTStarcom Announces SRv6 Router Product Line; 08/03/2018 – UTStarcom to Pursue Emerging Smart Appliance Market in JV with Leading Appliance Maker; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom Sees 2Q Rev $23M-$28M; 09/03/2018 – UTStarcom 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 UTStarcom Wins Major Project in India; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – WAS CONTRACTED TO HELP BUILD OUT CLASS 5 NEXT GENERATION NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE WITHIN NEW NETWORK FOR BSNL; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – ANNOUNCED PROJECT WIN IN INDIA WITH BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Net $4.03M; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Rev $22.6M; 17/04/2018 – UTStarcom Files 2017 Form 20-F

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure well-known provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company has market cap of $101.86 million. The firm offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It has a 95.33 P/E ratio. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. for 17,355 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 3,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in the company for 15,200 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 87 shares.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $136.20 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 12.9 P/E ratio. The company's proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.