Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Reaches $4.71 After 8.00% Up Move; Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.29% or $0.0599 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7099. About 143,248 shares traded. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has risen 44.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PERI News: 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD PERI.TA – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.03; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD PERI.TA – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.04; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network 1Q EPS 0c; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 27/03/2018 – Perion Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chairman of the Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network 1Q Rev $60.9M; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network 4Q Loss $37.3M; 02/04/2018 – Perion Receives Nasdaq Letter Regarding Bid Price Compliance; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.08The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $121.53M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $5.09 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PERI worth $9.72 million more.

Among 5 analysts covering Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Whitbread PLC has GBX 5200 highest and GBX 52 lowest target. GBX 4830’s average target is 9.28% above currents GBX 4420 stock price. Whitbread PLC had 27 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WTB in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sector Performer” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 11 to “Equal Weight”. UBS maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 12. Barclays Capital maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) rating on Thursday, July 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 4700 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. UBS maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) rating on Monday, September 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 4850 target. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 4800 target in Thursday, May 2 report. See Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4750.00 New Target: GBX 4850.00 Unchanged

18/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 4500.00 Initiates Starts

09/09/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 4300.00 Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5250.00 New Target: GBX 4500.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 5000.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5250.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.56% or GBX 70 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4420. About 109,910 shares traded. Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company has market cap of 5.91 billion GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It has a 2.18 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.

Another recent and important Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) news was published by Cnbc.com which published an article titled: “Hedge fund managers at Sohn offer their top market picks – CNBC” on April 23, 2018.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $121.53 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. The company's proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.

More notable recent Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PERI vs. BCOV: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Perion Network (PERI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns 4 days ago – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. PERI’s profit will be $2.32 million for 13.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Perion Network Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.