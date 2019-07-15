Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Reaches $4.00 After 5.00% Up Move; GROWGENERATION (GRWG) Shorts Increased By 313.49%

The stock of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 13.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 538,626 shares traded or 861.73% up from the average. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has risen 7.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PERI News: 15/03/2018 – Perion Network 4Q Rev $77.3M; 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chairman of the Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Perion Receives Nasdaq Letter Regarding Bid Price Compliance; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network 1Q Rev $60.9M; 14/05/2018 – PERION REPORTS EYAL KAPLAN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.08; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network 1Q EPS 0c; 15/03/2018 – Perion Network 4Q Loss $37.3M; 27/03/2018 – Perion Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 PERION NETWORK CHAIRMAN GELMAN PLANS TO STEP DOWN BY MAY 4The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $109.68M company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PERI worth $5.48 million more.

GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had an increase of 313.49% in short interest. GRWG’s SI was 52,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 313.49% from 12,600 shares previously. With 212,600 avg volume, 0 days are for GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG)’s short sellers to cover GRWG’s short positions. The stock increased 4.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 80,986 shares traded. GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRWG) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. The company has market cap of $100.96 million. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $109.68 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. The company's proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.

Analysts await Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PERI’s profit will be $822,622 for 33.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Perion Network Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.