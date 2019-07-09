Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Reaches $3.17 After 6.00% Up Move; Calyxt (CLXT) Sellers Decreased By 2.76% Their Shorts

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) had a decrease of 2.76% in short interest. CLXT’s SI was 765,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.76% from 787,400 shares previously. With 53,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s short sellers to cover CLXT’s short positions. The SI to Calyxt Inc’s float is 8.18%. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 57,821 shares traded. Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has declined 10.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CLXT News: 15/05/2018 – CALYXT INC – SETTLEMENT CONFIRMS BAYER AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES HAVE NO ACCESS TO CALYXT TECHNOLOGY OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 12/03/2018 Calyxt Filed Complaint in Delaware Chancery Court Against Bayer CropScience, LP; 15/05/2018 – CALYXT INC – SETTLEMENT CONFIRMS BAYER CROPSCIENCE AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES HAVE NO ACCESS TO CALYXT TECHNOLOGY OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calyxt Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLXT); 07/05/2018 – CALYXT INC – EXPECT TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND BUSINESS FOR A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF 2019; 22/05/2018 – Calyxt Announces Successful Closing of $60.9 Million Public Offering; 22/05/2018 – Calyxt Announces Successful Closing of $60.9 M Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – Bayer CropScience, LP Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Filed by Calyxt in Delaware Chancery Court; 15/05/2018 – Calyxt, Bayer CropScience Agree to Terminate 2013 License Agreement

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. The company has market cap of $360.05 million. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. It currently has negative earnings. The Firm was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015.

Among 2 analysts covering Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Calyxt had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $82.36 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 8.85 P/E ratio. The company's proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.

Analysts await Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PERI’s profit will be $779,461 for 26.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Perion Network Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.