Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Business Software & Services company, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Perion Network Ltd. has 22.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Perion Network Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.40% 3.60% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Perion Network Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network Ltd. N/A 3 12.53 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Perion Network Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Perion Network Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Perion Network Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

The potential upside of the competitors is 29.99%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Perion Network Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Perion Network Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Perion Network Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Perion Network Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Perion Network Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network Ltd. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. In other hand, Perion Network Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Perion Network Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Perion Network Ltd.’s competitors beat Perion Network Ltd.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.