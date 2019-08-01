Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; South Jersey Industries (SJI) Sentiment Is 1.61

Analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. PERI’s profit would be $763,780 giving it 37.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Perion Network Ltd.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 296,299 shares traded or 179.72% up from the average. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has risen 44.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PERI News: 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – PERION REPORTS EYAL KAPLAN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network Backs 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $28M-$32M; 15/03/2018 – PERION 4Q REV. $77.3M; 10/05/2018 – Perion Network 1Q Rev $60.9M; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $60.9 MLN, DOWN 2 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Perion Announces Eyal Kaplan as Chairman of the Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – PERION NETWORK LTD PERI.TA – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.03; 05/03/2018 PERION NETWORK CHAIRMAN GELMAN PLANS TO STEP DOWN BY MAY 4

South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 106 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 66 decreased and sold their equity positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 74.50 million shares, up from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding South Jersey Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 46 Increased: 77 New Position: 29.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $114.57 million. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. It has a 12.57 P/E ratio. The company's proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 157.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.67% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. for 1.41 million shares. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa owns 557,592 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H & Co Inc has 1.47% invested in the company for 1.39 million shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic International Corp has invested 1.03% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,140 shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 580,261 shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.