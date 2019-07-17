Perigon Wealth Management Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Sentiment Is 1.76

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 130.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc acquired 38,157 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 67,406 shares with $3.88 million value, up from 29,249 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $237.43B valuation. It closed at $57.41 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 58 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 33 reduced and sold their equity positions in Hooker Furniture Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 10.16 million shares, up from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hooker Furniture Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 29 Increased: 34 New Position: 24.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 249 shares to 8,709 valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,754 shares and now owns 16,357 shares. Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 2.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thomasville Comml Bank stated it has 91,535 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.61% or 146,626 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 4,065 shares. Incorporated Ok reported 0.46% stake. Elm Advsr Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 4,001 shares. Aspen Mgmt Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,947 shares. Profund Advisors holds 3.21% or 1.13M shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs reported 1,348 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 31,454 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 1.23M shares. 4,033 were reported by Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Lafayette Invests accumulated 8,184 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,638 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Streaming Already Looks Like a Problem for AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 69,907 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) has declined 24.13% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $441,595 activity.

More notable recent Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday 6/20 Insider Buying Report: CODI, HOFT – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “3 Cheap, Benjamin Graham-Type Stocks to Consider Today – GuruFocus.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hooker Furniture Earnings: HOFT Stock Slides Lower on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.