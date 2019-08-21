Perigon Wealth Management Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.17 Million; Share Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $641,964 as Market Value Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 130.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 38,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 29,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 707,141 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 58,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 272,915 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wilkins Investment Counsel accumulated 26,892 shares. Rothschild Inv Il owns 0.91% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 130,565 shares. 39.48M are held by Cap Int. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 4,745 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.82% or 974,271 shares in its portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 36,637 shares. Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 6,842 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Co Nj reported 122,496 shares. 18,493 were accumulated by Baldwin Invest Lc. Bowen Hanes Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 57,325 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 147,639 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Co reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,754 shares to 16,357 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,004 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 915,747 shares. Milestone Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.04% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,783 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Korea Invest holds 0.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1.32 million shares. Camarda Financial Limited Liability holds 299 shares. Martin Tn owns 8,616 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 12,900 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 82,106 shares. Monarch Capital reported 12,737 shares. Godsey And Gibb reported 2.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brookstone owns 20,466 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J owns 106,897 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 750 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada reported 131,135 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.42% or 11,244 shares.