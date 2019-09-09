Perigon Wealth Management Upped Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $349,530; Share Value Declined; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Declined

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 68.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 4,998 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 15,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 895,583 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $358.97. About 3.11M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company reported 470,648 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.58% or 32,974 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 83,114 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 138 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 23,976 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 741,685 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 2.49M shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 6.17 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,014 shares. 2,338 are held by Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Co owns 18,017 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 2,630 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Llc reported 201,752 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.07% or 10,341 shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 EPS, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $499.82 million for 8.62 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 7,030 shares to 22,120 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 19,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

