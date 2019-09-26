Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Trimmed Its Stake in Visa (V) by $536,300 as Stock Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 3,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 39,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 43,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 6.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, down from 41,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33M shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

