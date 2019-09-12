Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Marinemax (fl (HZO) Shorts Lowered By 11.73%

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 7.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 3,361 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 39,997 shares with $5.57M value, down from 43,358 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Marinemax Inc (fl (NYSE:HZO) had a decrease of 11.73% in short interest. HZO’s SI was 1.85M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.73% from 2.10 million shares previously. With 312,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Marinemax Inc (fl (NYSE:HZO)’s short sellers to cover HZO’s short positions. The SI to Marinemax Inc (fl’s float is 8.35%. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 127,726 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in MarineMax; 13/04/2018 MarineMax: Exec VP/Chief Legal Officer/Assistant Secretary Paulee C. Day ‘Terminated Without Good Cause’; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $333.24 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 8.75 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.

Among 2 analysts covering Marinemax (NYSE:HZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marinemax has $30 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 59.19% above currents $15.39 stock price. Marinemax had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of HZO in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 7,150 shares to 22,597 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) stake by 18,530 shares and now owns 21,855 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.67% above currents $130.9 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

