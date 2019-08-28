Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Honeywell International (HON) Position; Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Shorts Raised By 2.25%

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,268 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 8,479 shares with $1.45M value, down from 10,747 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $114.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $159.26. About 877,711 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN) had an increase of 2.25% in short interest. ZN’s SI was 3.71M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.25% from 3.62M shares previously. With 559,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN)’s short sellers to cover ZN’s short positions. The SI to Zion Oil & Gas Inc’s float is 5.89%. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.0135 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2965. About 638,327 shares traded. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) has declined 89.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ZN News: 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 17/05/2018 – ZION OIL AND GAS – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL; 04/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Announces Subscription Rights Offering; 30/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Resumes Operations on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zion Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZN); 28/03/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Mobilizes Equipment to Israel for Well Testing Operations; 30/04/2018 – ZION OIL & GAS RESUMES OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL; 07/03/2018 Zion Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.81 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 17.63% above currents $159.26 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND) stake by 6,743 shares to 22,214 valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) stake by 4,714 shares and now owns 8,291 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) was raised too.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in Israel. The company has market cap of $23.55 million. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. It currently has negative earnings.