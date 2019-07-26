Perigon Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $324,000 as Share Value Declined; M&T Bank Decreased Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding by $508,651 as Valuation Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,147 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 10,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 4.97M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 3,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,503 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, down from 67,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.72M shares traded or 111.75% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 38,157 shares to 67,406 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Improvements Do Not Justify the Higher Multiple in Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even After This Yearâ€™s Gains Target Stock Still Is a Good Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Target Teacher Discount 2019: 7 Things for Teachers to Know – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bed Bath & Beyondâ€™s Struggles Deepen – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold 18,651 shares worth $2.57 million.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,645 shares to 154,064 shares, valued at $65.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).