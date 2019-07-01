Perigon Wealth Management Stake in Facebook Class A (FB) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Harvest Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) as Shares Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $251.97. About 458,349 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 26,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $192.72. About 8.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 18/04/2018 – Facebook hires chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DENIES USE OF GSR FB DATA IN U.S. ELECTION; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 08/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global (SSG) Partners with National Human Services Assembly to Expand Access to SSG’s Products, Solutions and Insights; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.45 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 36,800 shares to 490,260 shares, valued at $22.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Invest has 484,210 shares for 6.31% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 19.21 million shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 1.02M shares. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 83,085 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Inc has invested 2.63% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Harvey Co Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,308 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 157,800 are owned by Caledonia Invests Public Limited Com. Tdam Usa Inc owns 16,355 shares. Fosun invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Select Equity Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership invested in 101,061 shares or 0% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated, -based fund reported 43,436 shares. 12,515 were accumulated by Montag A Assoc. 40,424 were reported by Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Private Ocean Limited Company holds 0.03% or 413 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Inc has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,082 shares to 60,334 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1000) by 3,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.36 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.