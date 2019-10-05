Perigon Wealth Management Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Cut by $811,440; Rivernorth Capital Management Stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Lowered as Market Value Were Volatile

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,134 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 31,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 67,179 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 335,552 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 402,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 95,791 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81B for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,389 shares to 17,170 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hikari Limited, Japan-based fund reported 35,580 shares. 817,385 were accumulated by Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp. Symons Inc reported 52,235 shares stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 7,479 shares. 757,400 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 117,185 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Tang Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.4% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Putnam Fl Mngmt Commerce invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). S Muoio & Co Ltd Com holds 43,000 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 61,481 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 3,520 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Anderson Hoagland Com accumulated 12,576 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 367,152 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 114,476 shares to 761,920 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX).