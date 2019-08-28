Perigon Wealth Management Stake in 3M (MMM) Has Trimmed by $523,260; Renaissance Technologies Has Trimmed Position in United Nat Foods (UNFI) as Share Value Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 98.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 848,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 861,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.41M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 184,477 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,357 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 19,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 690,718 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review

Analysts await United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. UNFI’s profit will be $36.37 million for 2.80 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by United Natural Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.11% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 70,600 shares to 138,368 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.08 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 83,040 shares to 161,184 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.