Perigon Wealth Management Raised Walt Disney (DIS) Stake by $422,234; As Markel (MKL) Valuation Rose, Court Place Advisors Raised Holding by $318,400

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.63. About 30,517 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL)

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) by 57,106 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,482 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hodges Mngmt Inc invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 42,000 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bellecapital Ltd holds 0.69% or 9,713 shares. 694,012 were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Ltd Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.67 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 34,622 shares or 0.58% of the stock. M&R Capital Inc stated it has 93,998 shares or 3% of all its holdings. 64,603 are owned by Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,901 shares. Mad River reported 0.24% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 23,608 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. $101,519 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A. $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Management holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 7,669 shares. Comm Comml Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 370 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Parametrica Limited has invested 0.73% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Mackenzie stated it has 0.2% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Old Comml Bank In invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Colony Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp owns 6,225 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Co holds 779 shares. Ycg Ltd Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,490 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 4,690 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 923 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Limited Com.