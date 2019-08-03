Perigon Wealth Management Raised Position in Walt Disney (DIS) by $422,234; Markston International Has Upped Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38 million shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips claim against PDVSA tossed by arbitration panel – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,883 shares to 69,700 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,250 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

