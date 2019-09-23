Perigon Wealth Management Raised Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $424,125; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Value Declined, Janney Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 12,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 8,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 3.27M shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 252,723 shares as the company's stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, up from 871,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 1.66M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Merrill Lynch and UBS Group AG are being Investigated for Sales of Unsuitable Investments – Business Wire" on August 26, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: "Wells Fargo downgraded, price target cut at UBS – MarketWatch" published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "UBS Financial Advisor Sean Dillon Named to Forbes List of Top Wealth Advisors – Business Wire" on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Suni Harford and Iqbal Khan to join Group Executive Board of UBS – Business Wire" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireld Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 8,245 shares to 191,796 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,180 shares, and cut its stake in Wsdmtree Eur Hdgd Sm Etf.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 4,470 shares to 9,029 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,955 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

