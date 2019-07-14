Perigon Wealth Management Position in Walt Disney (DIS) Has Increased by $422,234 as Stock Value Rose; Matthew 25 Management Has Raised Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holding

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 124,416 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) by 57,106 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,923 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.