Perigon Wealth Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $1.52 Million; As Entergy New (ETR) Share Price Rose, Holder Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 477,190 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 881,979 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Entergy Probing If Actors Were Paid to Root for Its Power Plant; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 11,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 57,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 83,040 shares to 161,184 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 1.79 million shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $240.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 286,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.35 million for 12.73 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.