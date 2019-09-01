Perigon Wealth Management Position in Boeing Co (BA) Upped by $349,530; Intersect Capital Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $763,434 as Valuation Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 11,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 16,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SUSPENDS FACEBOOK ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: HB; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REQUIRE HEIGHTENED TERMS FOR B2B APPLICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – CA Treasurer: Statement from Treasurer John Chiang on Facebook’s Data Privacy Scandal; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 01/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Rivals Take Shots at Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 26/03/2018 – FTC confirms probe into Facebook privacy practices; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook employee(s) have been interviewed by Special Counsel Rob…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Com holds 658 shares. Mairs And Power has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bragg Financial Advisors Inc has 5,124 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,770 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 6,420 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 36,810 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 3,765 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Com owns 5,053 shares. Monetta Fincl Inc owns 1.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 1.72 million shares. Cornerstone invested in 0.39% or 136,285 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.57% or 7,913 shares. Chase Invest Counsel has 7,152 shares. Meridian Comm invested in 0.18% or 950 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 99,596 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,146 shares to 116,445 shares, valued at $23.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) by 57,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,239 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Libra Faces A Sisyphean Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.