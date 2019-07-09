Perigon Wealth Management Position in Boeing Co (BA) Lifted as Valuation Declined; Oge Energy Com $Us (OGE) Market Value Declined While Twin Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.69 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us (OGE) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 39,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 211,040 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 171,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 820,123 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 36,483 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,127 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Prns Lc has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 252 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Iat Reinsurance Comm invested in 1.47% or 22,750 shares. Epoch Invest Incorporated holds 1.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 678,376 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 92,899 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc owns 2,339 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Minneapolis Port Group Ltd accumulated 33,810 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,400 shares stake. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability has 2.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,834 shares to 21,923 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,734 shares, and cut its stake in Csx (NYSE:CSX).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 52,700 shares to 252,279 shares, valued at $25.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 21,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,770 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 25 shares. Financial Counselors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc reported 3,027 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd invested in 5,700 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 348,798 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 329,122 shares. Missouri-based American Century Incorporated has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.26% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 16,593 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,210 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 383,609 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 130 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 2,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.