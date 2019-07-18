Perigon Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Menlo Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $644,299 as Stock Price Declined

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 202,980 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,268 shares to 8,479 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx (NYSE:CSX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,669 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Filament Llc has 914 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc has invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Horizon Invests Lc reported 2,017 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,584 shares. Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). City Hldgs has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ingalls Snyder Llc owns 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 34,329 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Natl Bank has invested 1.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alexandria Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,792 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 39,453 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Tradition Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2.53% stake. Sandhill Ptnrs Lc has 2,401 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2,566 shares. Engines Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot owns 0.02% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 3,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 9,920 shares. The New York-based M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 113,828 shares. Schaller Inv Gp stated it has 21,935 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn, New York-based fund reported 106,617 shares. 266,991 are owned by Charles Schwab Management Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 80,062 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.18% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1.84 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 291,504 shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.