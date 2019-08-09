Perigon Wealth Management Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.17 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Profund Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.72 Million

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 8,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 38,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 47,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $215.22. About 1.35 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 130.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 38,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 29,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 4,000 shares to 6,147 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,004 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri has invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 43,610 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Mirae Asset Investments Limited stated it has 412,974 shares. Counselors Incorporated holds 1.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 622,922 shares. Parthenon Ltd owns 5,391 shares. David R Rahn Associate reported 2.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 89,216 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sg Americas Lc holds 125,865 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment holds 1.37% or 1.55M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.73 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Orleans Capital Corp La reported 52,620 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.88% or 135,183 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.95 million shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Higher Wireless Revenues Buoy Verizon (VZ) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 24.35 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 38,581 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs accumulated 31,510 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,605 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,781 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 3,310 shares. 3,693 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Lc. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,918 shares. First Foundation reported 2,600 shares. 3,735 were reported by Edmp. Valley National Advisers has 103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Retail Bank has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Adage Partners Lc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 0.35% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).