Perigon Wealth Management Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA); Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Its Granite Construction (GVA) Holding by $5.81 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 339,142 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.95 million for 16.87 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -212.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 511,057 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 129,709 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Technologies. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Ancora Advsr Limited Com reported 9,000 shares stake. Associates New York owns 11,000 shares. Stifel holds 7,562 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt holds 10,250 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Parkside Commercial Bank Trust stated it has 272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 17,478 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Agf Invests has 100,404 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Lc reported 851 shares stake. Teton Advsrs owns 52,000 shares.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 249 shares to 8,709 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,959 shares, and cut its stake in Csx (NYSE:CSX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.