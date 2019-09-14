Perigon Wealth Management Increases Holding in Xilinx (XLNX); Guggenheim Capital Upped Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $2.42 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 30,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 336,406 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 million, up from 305,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 12,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 8,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 602,364 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.15% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 80,306 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 35,359 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,551 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 151,198 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,355 shares. 24,010 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 1.55% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 104,171 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 3,803 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aviva Pcl holds 0.08% or 93,940 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advisors holds 0.07% or 1,749 shares in its portfolio.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 4,470 shares to 9,029 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,799 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 115,078 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested in 0.18% or 10.38 million shares. Brookstone Capital invested in 0.03% or 6,361 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund owns 12,179 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 652,973 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 299,780 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 10,106 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.82 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 12,522 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) holds 10,369 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.08% or 107,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Madison Investment Holding has 1.71% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.21 million shares. Pitcairn reported 5,944 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 8,815 shares to 70,868 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 13,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,286 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).