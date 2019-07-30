Perigon Wealth Management Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); First Financial Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Raised Its Holding by $1.49 Million as Valuation Declined

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 130.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 38,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 29,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 3.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 62,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 361,358 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 299,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 38,136 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares to 7,959 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,147 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. olszewski richard e also bought $8,743 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. Booth Cynthia O also bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. Ach J Wickliffe bought $3,124 worth of stock or 129 shares. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider kramer william j bought $4,245. Berta Vince bought $6,344 worth of stock or 263 shares. The insider FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199.